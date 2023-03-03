2023 Elections: Buhari commends security agencies for maintaining law and order

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said the sacrifices of the Armed Forces remain appreciated by Nigerians, commending the patriotic role they played in maintaining law and order at the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Buhari, who virtually commissioned 700 Ashok Leyland Troop Carrying Vehicles assembled in Lagos, from his country home, pledged more support for the welfare of the military while assuring that their labour will not be in vain. “I wish to commend the resolve of our armed forces towards the defeat of insurgency and its support in maintaining law and order as was demonstrated in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

“I want to assure you all that your labour will not be in vain. The Administration will continue to support you in every respect, including improving your welfare.” The President said the war against terror and criminality in the country will be sustained, and boosted with supplies of hardware and better care for the security outfits. “Moving forward,” he said, “I charge you to consolidate on the gains we have achieved, towards sustaining the peace and stability of the country.”

“Let me firmly assure Nigerians that the Federal Government remains steadfast and committed to winning the war against insurgency and other criminalities. Surely, the Federal Government will not rest on its oars until Nigeria and indeed Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora are free from the menace of terrorism and other forms of harm,” the President added.