Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss ‘happy’ for Marcus Rashford following Man Utd forward’s upturn in form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is “really happy” for Marcus Rashford following the Manchester United forward’s upturn in form. The 25-year-old has scored 25 goals for United this season, having managed just five in 2021-22.

Liverpool play United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday (16:30 GMT). “It’s pretty much impossible to be happy about something positive at Manchester United when you are the Liverpool manager,” Klopp said.

“But I am really happy for Rashford because he had a very difficult last year where he was not performing on the level that he is able to perform.” Klopp called United, who are third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup on Sunday, a “results machine”.