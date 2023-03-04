Buhari to attend UN Conference in Qatar on least developed countries

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to depart Nigeria on Saturday for the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LCDs) in Doha, the capital city of Qatar, the Presidency says.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement on the same day, noted that the official trip follows an invitation by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

According to Shehu, the conference will be held from March 5 to 9, under the theme, ‘From Potential to Prosperity’. He added that the event holds once in a decade and provides an opportunity to garner the support of the international community for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs as well as assist them make progress towards achieving prosperity.

“In Doha, President Buhari will reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to support the most vulnerable countries to meet their development challenges, highlighting areas through which the Nigerian government has provided them with various forms of assistance over time,” the statement reads in part.