Igbo Community in Lagos endorses Jandor

The Igbo community in Lagos State on Saturday endorsed the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor as their preferred candidate ahead of the Saturday, 11 March 2023 election. The exercise, which witnessed a large turnout of Igbo residents in Lagos, saw the PDP gubernatorial candidate officially endorsed by the council of Eze Ndigbo and Igbo Communities.

The Eze of Ikorodu, David Nwosu, who officiated the endorsement, noted that it was a decision of the council of Eze Ndigbo and the entire members of Ndigbo in Lagos State to endorse Dr. Adediran.

“On behalf of the Council of Eze Ndigbo and Igbo Community, I hereby endorse Dr. AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran as our preferred candidate for the Saturday governorship election,” he said. Jandor, in his response, gave a trajectory of his relationship with the Igbo community, noting that any group of people bringing prosperity in a state deserved ease of doing business, not otherwise.

Adediran described his Governorship battle as the Lord’s battle, expressing confidence that with the support of the people, the state would celebrate freedom by March 11. “This battle is beyond physical. By next week, all of us will be out of that government suppressing us. The battle before us is about coming out en mass to vote. “When they (APC) are having godfather, Jandor holds on to God the Father, we will call on Him and believe He will heed our cry. “The days of APC in Lagos are numbered. Next week we will put an end to its existence in Lagos. Please, make no mistake.

“Put out the votes I am ready to protect it. I am ready to deploy conventional and unconventional security for next Saturday’s elections,” Jandor said.

Speaking further, Jandor described what happened at the Feb. 25 Presidential elections, where the PDP lost, as inconsequential, saying that he was determined to win Lagos State with the support of God and the people. “From May 29, you will have a governor that understands that your coming into Lagos is to add to our prosperity. “If anybody says today that Lagos is a rich state, it is because of your contributions in Alaba International Market and Ladipo, Aspanda, Trade Fair, and other Markets. “We are the owners of this land. Everything that will bring prosperity, we will encourage,” he said.

The PDP standard bearer assured Igbos to be calm, saying he was poised to give them a conducive environment for ease of business. Promising to put a stop to the difficulties associated with the NdIgbo businesses in the state, Adediran also pledged to run the government with them, recalling that he had long been identifying with Ndigbos in the state, just as he noted that the forthcoming election was for the freedom of residents of the state. “Tell everybody that we will provide enough security, both conventional and unconventional.

“We will be our own Army, we will protect our votes and ourselves in this election coming,” he said.