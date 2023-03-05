Naira Redesign: ‘Disclose how you’re obeying Supreme Court Orders’, SERAP tells Buhari

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reveal plans his administration is taking to obey the recent Supreme Court order on the naira redesign. Last week, the Supreme Court extended the validity of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 Naira notes till 31 December, stating that the Central Bank of Nigeria must continue to receive the notes from Nigerians.

The Court held that the president’s directive on the redesign of the new notes without due consultation is invalid. SERAP in a statement on Sunday by its deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, urged Buhari to “disclose details of the measures your government is taking to immediately and effectively obey the Supreme Court decision extending the validity of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, and directing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to continue to receive the notes from Nigerians.”

The rights group also wants the President “to publicly instruct the CBN to immediately and effectively implement the Supreme Court decision ordering an end to the cash withdrawal limits imposed by banks because such restrictions violate citizens’ right to freely use their property.” “There is an overriding public interest in disclosing the details of the measures your government and the CBN are taking to effectively and satisfactorily obey the Supreme Court decision,” the statement read.

“Disclosing the measures that your government and the CBN are taking to implement the Supreme Court decision would also enable Nigerians to monitor and scrutinize the level of compliance with the decision.