Ayu, Okowa, Tambuwal to lead ‘black uniform’ protest at INEC office today

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set for a ‘black uniform’ protest match today (Monday) at the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

The PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party in the just-concluded election, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, amongst other leaders of the party will lead the protest. According to a statement by one of the party chieftains, Ibrahim Bashir for the Director General (DG) of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Others invited to the protest match include the Chairman of PCC and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel; the DG of PCC and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal. “Governors of Bayelsa, Edo, Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba and Osun States; Former Senate Presidents, Senator David Mark and Senator Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, BOT members, NEC members, PDP Senators and House of Representatives Members, NWC members of the party, DDGs, Directors, Deputies and Assistant Directors of NCMC; “Members of the PCC; Leadership of People Living With Disabilities and all other Stakeholders.”

The statement instructed party officials to wear black clothes at 10 am with the takeoff point as the Legacy House in Maitama, Abuja.