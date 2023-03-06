Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag says his side ‘lost our heads’ in Anfield thrashing

By
Core TV News
-
0
34

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his side “lost our heads” in the 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool on Sunday. The defeat was United’s joint-heaviest in a competitive game while it was Liverpool’s biggest win against their rivals.

Ten Hag’s side were 1-0 down at the break before letting in six goals in the second half at Anfield. “Second half it was not us. It was not our standards. We didn’t play as a team,” said Ten Hag.

Asked if he was angry with his side’s second-half display, he added: “Yes, definitely, and surprised because I have seen the last weeks and months a team that is resilient and determined with a winning attitude.

“We didn’t stick to the plan, we lose our heads. We didn’t do our jobs. We didn’t track back and it was really unprofessional.”

