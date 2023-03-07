Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss has ‘a lot of energy’ as he returns after surgery

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says club doctors were “really worried” about his health but he now has “a lot of energy” as he returns to the club. Conte, 53, had gallbladder surgery last month and, after briefly returning for two matches, has missed Spurs’ past four games to recover in Italy.

He will be back in the dugout for his side’s Champions League last-16 second leg against AC Milan on Wednesday. “I have to still recover weight but for the rest I am OK,” the Italian said. “My feeling is good. I have a lot of energy. “I will try to transfer my energy to my players because it is an important game for us.”

Tottenham need to overturn a 1-0 deficit to progress to the quarter-finals after defeat at the San Siro last month – Conte’s last match on the touchline. In his absence Spurs beat Chelsea and West Ham but were then knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Sheffield United and on Saturday lost in the Premier League at Wolves.

“I wanted to come back after the game against Sheffield United but the doctor stopped me and said you have to listen to us and wait,” Conte said.