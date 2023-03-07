INEC removes Doguwa’s name from Reps-Elect list

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has removed the name of the embattled leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, from the list of election winners.

This comes after the electoral body declared him as the winner of the February 25 election in the Doguwa/Tudunwada constituency.

According to the returning officer, Professor Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai, Doguwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 39,732 votes to defeat his closest rival, Yushau Salisu Abdullahi of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) who polled 34,798 votes.

However, INEC has now posted a list on their verified Twitter page, stating that the declaration made by the returning officer was done under duress. As a result, Doguwa’s name has been removed from the list of election winners.

It remains to be seen what the next steps will be in this ongoing saga, but one thing is certain: the battle for the Doguwa/Tudunwada federal Constituency seat is far from over.