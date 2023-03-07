Retract your derogatory accusation or face the full wrath of the Law – Jandor to controversial shameless APC sponsored Blogger

Our attention has been drawn to a defamatory comment made by a controversial online Blogger who has on several occasions via her blog referred to Tinubu as her father, in an attempt to discredit the person of the Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR).

The said blogger who obviously is an agent of the outgoing ruling government made unsavory and libelous statement via her blogsite to tarnish the image of Dr. Adediran whose rising profile and public acceptance has shot ahead of other contenders for the office of the state governor. We are not taken by surprise with the development knowing that the drowning APC led government will stop at nothing to clutch at a straw to save it from the impending defeat at the March 11 guber election.

Jandor hereby denounce the falsehood and outright fabrications made by the blogger and appeal to the general public to ignore the ploy by the APC to get them distracted. We demand immediate retraction of the libelous statement and public apology in the mainstream and new media consequent upon which severe legal proceedings will be instituted against her.

It is unfortunate that the ruling government could go this low but nothing will make the good people of the state rescind their resolution to change the government and install a breath of fresh air.