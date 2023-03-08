Obi in court for ruling on BVAS inspection case

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 polls, Peter Obi has arrived at the Court of Appeal in Abuja to observe the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) case involved his party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja is set to deliver a ruling on the application by INEC to be allowed to reconfigure BVAS it used for the presidential election. A three-member panel led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh will also deliver a ruling on the application filed by the Labour Party (LP), and its candidate, Mistee Peter Obi, to be allowed to conduct a physical inspection of all the BVAS that was used for the poll.

Counsel for Obi, Onyechi Ikpeazu, said the essence of the application was to enable them to extract data embedded in the BVAS, which represented the actual results from polling units. Ikpeazu, prayed the court to allow them to conduct a physical inspection of all the BVAS that was used for the presidential election, as this is to ensure that the evidence is preserved before the BVAS are reconfigured by INEC.

He added that if they are wiped out, it will affect the substance of the case. Counsel for INEC, Tanimu Inuwa, however, urged the court to refuse the application, insisting that granting the request by Obi and the LP would affect its preparations for the impending governorship and state assembly elections.