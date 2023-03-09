Blood donation ongoing for victims of Lagos train crash

The Lagos State Government has said that donation of blood for the victims of Thursday’s train-bus crash is going on at different locations within the state. Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a Twitter post, disclosed this.

His post read, “Following the Train/Bus Accident, Blood donation is ongoing in the following facilities: 1. General Hospital Gbagada 2. Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre toll gate. 3. General Hospital Lagos Island 4. Folarin Coker Staff Clinic Alausa Ikeja 5. LASUTH PLS RT.”

The unfortunate crash occurred at the PWD bus stop in the Ikeja area of the state on Thursday morning. So far, six persons have been confirmed dead by emergency responders, and over 82 persons have been injured and rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja.

Following his visit to the hospital, Governor Sanwo-Olu said two persons died at the scene of the accident and four at the hospital.

He said 85 passengers were involved in all, 42 with moderate injuries, 29 with severe injuries and eight have mild injuries. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) spokesman, Adebayo Taofiq said though the bus involved in the crash is the same as the regular BRT buses in the state, the bus was a staff bus of the Lagos State Government.

Also, a spokesman for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor said over 82 others were injured and evacuated to LASUTH. “The State Government staff bus was trying to cross the PWD/Sogunle rail crossing while the train coming into Lagos from Abeokuta trapped the bus on its rail,” he added.