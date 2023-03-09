Jandor commiserates with victims of Ikeja train accident, says absence of level crossings barrier caused the avoidable deaths

Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) commiserates with the Lagos State Civil Servants who were victims of an accident involving a passenger train and a Lagos State Government BRT staff bus at PWD junction, Ikeja area of the state earlier today.

The train coming from Agege crushed a BRT vehicle with the Lagos state government workers on board while crossing the rail to link Ikeja GRA. Jandor visited the scene of the accident and the Ikeja General Hospital where the victims were taken to offer support and succour.

He however stated that the accident is avoidable if barriers have been put in place to prevent vehicles access to the track while train approaches. He also condemned the slow response to medical emergency experienced by the victims.