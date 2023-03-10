32 survivors of Lagos bus-train crash discharged – Govt

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says 32 patients have been discharged, following Thursday’s collision of a train and a staff bus in the Ikeja area of the state.

Abayomi, who addressed journalists at a press conference at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Friday, said a total of 102 casualties were recorded. According to him, the number of fatalities still stands at six, while 19 victims have been discharged from LASUTH, five from the State Accident and Emergency Centre at Old Toll Gate, and eight from Orile-Agege General Hospital.

He added that 256 units of voluntary blood was received on Thursday from Lagos State residents, while 40 units of blood had been transferred for the victims today.

“It is important to note that from about 12 o’clock yesterday till now, we have not lost any other passengers from this accident. So, the act of triage was very important in saving lives and reducing the casualty of this ghastly accident,” the commissioner said.