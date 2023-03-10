‘Distressing and Extremely Sad’: Buhari mourns, prays for Lagos bus-train crash victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of victims of the tragedy resulting from a collision between a moving train and a transit bus conveying government workers in Lagos State.

A total of 85 passengers were reportedly being conveyed on the bus, most of whom sustained injuries of varying degrees, while six were declared dead. The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, expressed sympathy over the accident involving a train and Lagos State BRT staff bus Thursday in Shogunle area of Ikeja.

In a reaction to the incident, Buhari was quoted as saying, “The accident at the level crossing involving the train and the BRT staff bus is distressing and extremely sad. “I pray for the souls of the deceased and quick recovery of the many who were injured.”

The President commended the Lagos State authorities and Federal Government agencies for promptly getting involved in relief work.