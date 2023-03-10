INEC to appeal judgement allowing use of Temporary Voter Cards

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said indicated plans to appeal a court judgement granting the request of two plaintiffs to use their temporary voter cards (TVCs).

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a statement on Thursday, expressed the intention of the commission to approach the appellate court.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been served a copy of the judgement delivered today by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division which ordered it to allow two Plaintiffs to vote with their Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC),” the statement read.

“The Commission is taking immediate steps to appeal against the judgement of the trial court.”