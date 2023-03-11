UNILAG, LASU extend resumption dates over election postponement

With the postponement of the governorship and state assembly elections to March 18, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the Lagos State University (LASU) have extended their resumption dates for academic activities. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced a one-week delay of the elections earlier scheduled for March 11 for reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used during the presidential and National Assembly elections two weeks ago.

In separate statements, students and staff were informed of the new resumption of academic activities in UNILAG and LASU. UNILAG, in a Facebook post on Friday, said, “On behalf of the University Senate, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, FAS, has approved that the resumption of academic activities be postponed to Tuesday, March 21, 2023. “However, all other activities of the university, including inaugural lectures and meetings (excluding teaching), should continue as scheduled.”

The university noted that the Federal Government had directed that students of higher institutions across the country should vacate their schools ahead of the 2023 general elections. Accordingly, the UNILAG Senate had approved the suspension of teaching and related academic activities from Tuesday, February 21, 2023, to Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The school implored members of the university community to remain safe, security-conscious, orderly, civil and responsible in utterances and engagements, online and offline.

In a similar vein, the Vice Chancellor and Chairman of the LASU Senate, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, on Thursday, said on granted executive approval on behalf of the governing body for the extension of the resumption date. Olatunji-Bello further directed that all students should resume on Tuesday, March 21, adding that examinations should continue on Wednesday, March 22.

The Lagos State Government-run institution stated that the Senate had held an emergency meeting on Monday, February 13 as to the ministerial directive on closure of all universities and Inter-University Centres for the 2023 general elections.