FAAN closes Lagos airport runway for eight-week maintenance

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said a runway at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos State is being shut for eight weeks to carry out maintenance work.

In the now deleted tweet on Monday, the Authority reiterated its commitment to safety, security and comfort – its core values. “This is to notify the public that runway 18R/36L of the Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos has been closed for 8 weeks for Maintenance work to be carried out. Taxi way B-18L will be used for all flight operations,” it said.

The spokesperson for FAAN, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, in a telephone interview, confirmed the “temporary” closure of “one aspect” of the runway at MMIA.

“The runway is just closed temporarily for repairs, and flight disruptions are not part of this closure at all. Flights are still [ongoing at the] international [airport],” she said.