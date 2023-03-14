Alejandro Garnacho injury: Manchester United winger out for several weeks

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering an injury in the 0-0 draw with Southampton on Sunday. The 18-year-old came on after 73 minutes of the game and appeared to be in pain after a challenge by Kyle Walker-Peters.

Garnacho then went off and was replaced by Fred in the closing stages before leaving Old Trafford on crutches. “It is difficult to put into words how I’m feeling right now,” said Garnacho. “Unfortunately I will not be able to help my team and team-mates in the upcoming games in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United.” United face Real Betis in the second leg of their last-16 Europa League tie on Thursday before taking on Fulham in an FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday before the international break.

Garnacho had been called up by world champions Argentina for friendlies this month when he could have made his international debut. “I am disappointed to also miss the opportunity to be with my team mates of the Argentinian national team in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family,” added Garnacho on Instagram. “This is part of football and our profession, however, I am already focused in my recovery.”