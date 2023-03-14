Police recover 182 arms as IGP orders mop-up of illicit weapons

The Nigeria Police has recovered 182 illicit arms and 430 ammunitions of various calibres across the nation in its efforts to tackle crimes. The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the arms will be handed over to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

He said the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, ordered all Commands and Formations to intensify efforts towards decimating the proliferation of illicit arms and ammunition in the country. Baba was said to have also extended additional human and logistic support to Commands and Formations across the country for effective election security management during the forthcoming governorship and state houses of assembly elections scheduled for Saturday 18th March, 2023.

“The additional support includes the deployment of personnel, operational vehicles, non-lethal weapons, personal protective equipment (body armour), anti-riot equipment, etc.,” he said.

The police boss also charged all Strategic Police Managers to deploy the additional distributed operational assets and manpower to ensure the emplacement of a proper security arrangement for the upcoming elections as all hands must be on deck to ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful and secure environment.