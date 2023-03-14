Zoning should be used to determine NASS leadership, says Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State says zoning should be used to determine the leadership of the National Assembly. The governor stated this after meeting privately with President Muhammadu Buhari in his Abuja office on Tuesday.

Governor Umahi who also recently got elected into the Senate to represent Ebonyi South District, told State House Correspondents that the party considers certain parameters to carry all regions along rather than allow everyone to jump into the race.

He, however, declined to speak further on the issue following directives by the party leadership to halt conversations on the matter until after the upcoming governorship and state assembly elections of March 18.

In the question and answer session, the Governor further disclosed that he had requested the President to consider the takeover of Ebonyi Airport to ease the burden of maintaining what he described as the largest cargo and international airport in the country.