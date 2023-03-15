2023 Elections: NBC sanctions 25 Broadcast Stations, cautions media firms

With few days to the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has cautioned broadcast stations to adhere strictly to its broadcast code, the Electoral Act as well as other extant laws governing the coverage and reportage of the 2023 general polls.

The Director General of NBC, Mister Balarabe Ilelah gave the warning on Wednesday during a press conference in Abuja which had representatives of some media organisations in attendance. Underscoring the need for broadcast stations to be professional in the discharge of their duties, Ilelah disclosed that 25 stations were sanctioned by NBC in the course of monitoring the 2023 presidential election, while 16 stations have been given a final warning.

The NBC boss revealed that one station was sanctioned for broadcasting the results of the election before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results which contravene section 5.33 of the NBC code.

He said 17 stations were sanctioned for broadcasting partisan party content after the prescribed 24-hour stoppage time by NBC, while four stations have been sanctioned for divisive comments.