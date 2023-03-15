INEC begins distribution of electoral materials for Gov, State Assembly polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of electoral materials for this Saturday’s governorship and state house of assembly elections.

This comes three days after the electoral commission assured Nigerians on Sunday that reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Registration Systems (BVAS) would be completed by Tuesday (yesterday) in preparation for the polls.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, also noted that the results of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections from over 170,000 polling units had been uploaded on its Results Viewing Portal (IReV).