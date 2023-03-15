Real Madrid v Liverpool: The greatest comebacks in Champions League history

Liverpool’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League are hanging by a thread.

They head to Real Madrid on Wednesday needing to overturn a three-goal deficit – something only achieved on three previous occasions in the competition – after losing 5-2 in the first leg at Anfield.

But the Reds do have previous for unlikely Champions League fightbacks and will take heart from their 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United in the Premier League.

Before Liverpool look to upset the odds at the Bernabeu, we revisit some of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history.