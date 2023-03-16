Oyo State declares half day for Guber, Assembly polls

The Oyo State Government has declared a half day on Friday for workers under the employment of the state ahead of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Governor Seyi Makinde approved the decision, according to a Thursday statement from his Chief Press Secretary Taiwo Adisa. “Oyo State Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, in his commitment to ensuring participation of Public and Civil Servants in the state in the upcoming Governorship and House of Assembly election, has graciously approved the declaration of half day at work on Friday, 17th March 2023,” Adisa quoted a circular from the governor as saying.

“This approval of a half day at work will enable public and civil servants, who may wish to travel to perform their civic responsibilities, the opportunity to do so. “Flowing from the above, government offices are to close by 12 noon, on Friday, 17th March 2023, while staff covering essential services are expected to remain at their duty posts.

“Public and civil servants in the state are enjoined to go out on Saturday, 18th March 2023, to perform their civic responsibilities.”