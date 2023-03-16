Police summon Ihedioha, Ugochinyere-Imo over murder, kidnapping and arson

The Imo State Police Command has summoned the Former Governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha; his deputy, Gerald Irona, and spokesman for Coalition of United Political Parties and House of Reps-elect for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere-Imo for alleged murder, kidnapping and arson.

The invitation letter dated March 13th, 2023, with the heading “Re: Case of murder, kidnapping and arson” was signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, Ukachi Opara, and addressed to the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State, Charles Ugwu, asking the PDP chairman to produce them on Thursday 16th March 2023 at the State Criminal Bureau of the police command for interrogation.

Reacting to this development in a statement signed by the Publicity secretary of the People’s Democratic Party in Imo state Collins Opurozor described the development as insane and puerile while maintaining that the invitation is a calculated attempt by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state to arrest and keep prominent leaders of the PDP out of circulation during the House of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, March 18th, to enable the state government perfect the rigging of the elections.

He also added that the action by the police is a plot by the APC led government in the state to destabilize the PDP Governorship Primary election which is barely about a month away. The PDP however called on the Inspector General of Police to quickly intervene as they claimed that the Imo state Police Command has been highly politicized hereby also calling on the removing of the current Commissioner of Police.