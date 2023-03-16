Real Madrid dump Liverpool out of Champions League

Liverpool’s Champions League hopes ended at the hands of Real Madrid for a third consecutive season as they failed to overcome their first-leg Anfield demolition. The Reds, who lost the first leg 5-2, lined up with four forwards at the Bernabeu as they looked to add another famous comeback to their fabled European history.

But that rarely looked on the cards and legendary Real striker Karim Benzema put the tie beyond doubt when he tucked in from Vinicius Jr’s cutback late on. Jurgen Klopp’s side would have lost this game by more if not for Alisson. The Reds goalkeeper denied Vinicius and Eduardo Camavinga with magnificent first-half stops. If Darwin Nunez had taken a chance in the sixth minute, then it could have been a different story.

Liverpool players walked off to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ on the Bernabeu speakers as they reflected on their biggest ever aggregate Champions League defeat. The Reds were beaten finalists against Real last summer but now face a battle to even be in the tournament next season, sitting six points behind the Champions League places.

One downside for Carlo Ancelotti’s Real was Benzema hurting himself while scoring and having to be replaced. However afterwards the striker said he will be fine for Sunday’s must-win El Clasico with Barcelona.