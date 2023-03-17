Europa League quarter-final draw: Man Utd to play Sevilla

Manchester United will meet Spanish side Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.
Should they advance, Erik ten Hag’s side will meet either Juventus – whose squad includes former United midfielder Paul Pogba – or Arsenal’s conquerors Sporting Lisbon in the semi-finals.
In the other last-eight ties, Roma face Feyenoord and Bayer Leverkusen meet Union Saint-Gilloise. The first legs take place on 13 April, with the return games on 20 April.
Europa League quarter-final draw
Manchester United v Sevilla
Juventus v Sporting Lisbon
Bayer Leverkusen v Union Saint-Gilloise
Feyenoord v Roma