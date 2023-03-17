Ignore the rumour making the rounds, Lagos PDP hasn’t collapsed structure to any party

…JANDOR still in the race to deliver Lagos for the people.

Lagos PDP has restated his resolution to contest and win the March 18 Guber election in the state.

It became imperative to clear the air on the spreading propaganda that the Lagos PDP has collapsed her structure for another opposition party. The party enjoins the voters and faithful members of the PDP to remain committed to the party and work hard tomorrow to deliver victory for the party.

He encourages the good people of Lagos State to ignore any rumour from any quarters and come out in good numbers to exercise their franchise and vote for the PDP as the only credible alternative to the inept outgoing APC.

“We will work with the law enforcement agencies in the provision of conventional and unconventional security to protect Lagosians as they vote tomorrow. Nothing will stop the will of the people to change this government and install a breath of fresh air in Lagos State,” the party said.