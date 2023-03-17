Jandor calls for the arrest and subsequent prosecution of MC Oluomo for threatening voters

***Says the development is an integrity test for all security formations deployed for tomorrow’s election.

The Governorship Candidate of the PDP Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran has called on the inspector General of Police to immediately arrest and prosecute the chairman parks and garages in Lagos state Musliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo and enjoins, saying that his utterances, intimidating would be voters in Lagos state is already an integrity test for all security formations deployed for Lagos election. Jandor who hinted that he has contacted the DSS on the matter, ask all Lagosians to troop out en-mass to vote, as he assures provision of conventional and unconventional security

Jandor who condemned the Chairman of Lagos Parks and Garages Agency, Mr. Musiliu Akinsanya known as MC Oluomo for threatening to attack voters who will not vote for the candidate of his party, the APC in the Saturday, March 18 election, said their desperation to forcefully retain power in Lagos state, will be resisted by the people who have enduring hardship inflicted on them over the years. MC Oluomo in a viral video doing the round on social media vowed that his ‘boys’ will be all out to attack anyone who intends to vote for any of the opposition parties. It could be recalled that these characters unleashed terror on residents in some areas of Lagos known to be strongholds of the PDP thereby injuring scores of people and many prevented from voting in the last presidential and national assembly election.

The leadership of the Lagos PDP hereby calls for more assurances from the security apparatuses to prevent voters’ apathy in the election. The waves of attacks by political thugs in some areas in the days leading into the polls were enough for security agencies to step up their games and reassure voters. The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, and all military formations must do the needful by providing adequate security for democracy to have its way on Saturday. We hereby call on the security agencies to deploy adequate personnel to Lagos to checkmate the planned attack of the MC Oluomo-led APC thugs and other likely security breaches.

Security officers must not connive with unscrupulous INEC officials but should do the needful if the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 are being breached from polling units to collation centers. If democracy is allowed to run as expected, our children and the children of the electoral umpire and security agencies will enjoy it and if otherwise, they will also suffer it. The Department of State Services and Police must move into potential flashpoints in local governments now for the swift manhunt and arrest of some politicians who are behaving as if they are above the law.

The good people of Lagos State would resist all forms of intimidation and harassment from sponsored thugs of the ruling party and will not relent on their resolution to change the government with their votes at the poll tomorrow.