Nigerians await winners in Gov Elections as INEC uploads over 60% results on IReV

Over 200 million Nigerians are in anxious wait for winners of the March 18, 2023 governorship and state assembly elections as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) begins the upload of results electronically on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV). Checks on the IReV portal as 9am showed that between 60% and 90% of polling unit results have been uploaded for the 28 states where governorship elections were held on Saturday.

For Yobe, 2,294 polling unit results have been submitted out of the total 2,823 PU results in the state. In Zamfara, 2,125 PU results have been uploaded out of 3,529. 1,834 have been uploaded out of 3,597 PU results in Taraba. 2,847 PU results have been uploaded out of 3991 PUs in Sokoto. For Rivers, 4,889 results have been uploaded out of 6,866 PUs in the oil-rich Niger Delta state. In Plateau, 4,408 results have been transmitted to the IReV portal out of 4,989 PUs in the state.

In Oyo, 6, 018 results of the 6,390 total PUs can be sighted on the portal. 4,849 of 5,042 results have been uploaded in Ogun. In Niger, 3,098 of 4,950 results have been transmitted. For Nasarawa, 2,993 of 3,256 results are up. In Lagos, 9,662 of 13,325 PU results are up for public view. 2,412 of the 2,887 PU results for Kwara are up. In Kebbi, 2,334 of 3,743 are up. In Katsina, 5,215 of the 6,652 results are up. In Kano, 7,014 of the 11,222 PU results are up. 6,513 of the 8,012 in Kaduna have been uploaded. In Jigawa, 3,599 of the 4,522 are up. In Gombe, 2,129 of the 2,988 results are up. In Enugu, 3,811 of the 4,145 PU results are up.

For Ebonyi, 2,558 of 2,946 are up while in Delta, 3,945 of 5,863 PU results are up. In Cross River, 2,367 of 3,281 are up. In Borno, 3,087 of the 5,071 PU results are up. In Benue, 4,007 of 5,102 results have been uploaded. In Bauchi, 4,120 of 5,423 are up. For Akwa Ibom, 3,375 of 4,353 are up. In Adamawa 3,600 of the 4,104 results are up. In Abia, 3,183 of 4,062 PU results are up. For governorship polls, results of the polling units are expected to be collated at the ward levels by INEC staff, in the presence of party agents and electoral observers, then transferred to the local governments and then collated at the state levels for onward declaration of winners by Resident Electoral Commissioners.

Voting ended at exactly 2.30pm at most polling units across the over 170,000 polling units in the country on Saturday. Sorting and counting immediately commenced. In some parts of the country, violent attacks, ballot box snatching, delays and more marred the polls while elections in a few local governments and polling units were postponed to Sunday.