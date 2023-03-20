Barcelona snatch dramatic El Clasico win over Real

Franck Kessie scored a dramatic late winner as Barcelona beat Real Madrid to move 12 points clear in La Liga. Real went ahead in El Clasico against the run of play as Vinicius Jr’s cross was headed into his own net by Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

Barca equalised just before half-time through Sergi Roberto’s shot after Raphinha’s effort had been blocked. Marco Asensio saw a late strike for Real ruled out for offside, before Kessie scored the injury-time winner. Both sides have 12 league matches remaining and Barca are in a dominant position as they look to win the title for the first time since 2018-19.

Roberto said: “You can never say [the title] is over but we have now gone 12 points clear so it’s difficult for them. “It’s down to us and that’s the most important thing. I’m just glad to have helped the team with a goal. It was epic at the end and I’m pleased for Franck to get the goal.

“The game swung when we thought Asensio had scored, it was ruled offside and we scored. It feels even better when you win with a late goal and it’s fantastic to do so in front of our supporters.”