JAMB sets guidelines for direct entry, resumes registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has set guidelines for the registration of the 2023 Direct Entry nationwide to check the high level of forgery of the A Level certificate used for the registration. In a press briefing on Monday in Abuja, JAMB’s Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede announced the examination had resumed the 2023 DE registration nationwide.

Professor Oloyede also stated that the DE registration would come to a close on April 28, 2023. “You will recall that the board commenced the 2023 Direct Entry registration on Monday, 20th February 2023, but had to immediately suspend it following the discovery of the plethora of devices and machinations to circumvent and compromise the standard of A’ Level qualifications required from DE candidates,” he stated.

“Recall that recent joint operations of the Federal Ministry of Education and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission on DE qualifications brought to light some of these unsavoury and nefarious activities. “Bayero University, Kano has also consistently brought to the fore the high rate of forgery of A’ Level qualifications for DE.

“For instance, it was discovered that in previous years, some candidates used unacceptable and forged A’ level certificates/qualifications to register for Direct Entry and eventually got admitted. For example, out of 148 candidates verified by BUK, only six were found to be genuine. By implication, 142 of the results were forged.

“The Board, concerned stakeholders and institutions are working assiduously to detect such and the ones already found are being dealt with according to the provisions of the law.” According to Oloyede, the Board would only accept 13 qualifications/certificates for the 2023 Direct Entry registration, which include first degree, university diploma, Higher National Diploma, Ordinary National Diploma /National Diploma and Nigeria Certificate in Education.