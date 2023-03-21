‘A Time To Grieve And A Time To Heal’: Davido returns to social media, reveals album title

Pop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, announced the title and release date of his album on Tuesday, following his comeback to social media.

“There is a time for everything,” he said. A time to grieve and a time to heal; A time to laugh and a time to dance. A time to speak & a time for silence. Thank you to everyone out there for your love, and that has held me down.

Davido hasn’t been on social media since his son, Ifeanyi, passed away in October 2022, with the exception of a brief return on December 18 and 19, 2022, before and after his celebrated performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.