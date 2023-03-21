Gov Elections: NNPP takes Kano as APC wins 15 states, PDP 8

The heated governorship race has finally ended in 24 of the 28 states that participated in last Saturday’s polls with Kano State playing host to a historic win for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). The over-20-year-old party claimed its first governorship seat through the victory of its standard-bearer Abba Kabir, a mentee of presidential candidate and former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 15 states, including seven re-elections for Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Mai Mala Muni (Yobe), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Babagana Zulum (Borno). On the other hand, the party secured wins for eight new candidates. They are Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto (Sokoto), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), and Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi).

For the part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there were eight victories, including two returning governors: Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi). Six first-term governors were also elected on the platform of the opposition party, allowing the emergence of Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Siminialayi Fubara (Rivers), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

Moreover, in a stunning upset, Dauda Lawal of the PDP unseated Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle (APC).

The March 18 elections were marked by what many have described as a disturbing level of voter suppression, ethnic discrimination, political thuggery, and violent attacks on voters, electoral staff and security personnel alike.