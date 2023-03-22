Gov Election: Collation of Enugu results to resume at 5pm today

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says collation of results for the governorship election conducted in Enugu State on Saturday will continue at 5pm on Wednesday (today).

Recall that the electoral body announced the suspension of the results collation on Monday, saying it took the decision after a meeting to review the elections.

According to INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, results from Nkanu East and Nsukka LGAs in Enugu State were suspended for further review. Similarly, INEC suspended the collation of results in Obingwa LGA of Abia State where he noted that its office was invaded by thugs on Sunday.

Okoye said had said that a review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

Peoples Democratic Party’s Peter Mbah and Labour Party’s Chijioke Edeoga are in tight race to emerge the Governor-elect of the Southeastern state.