Wike denies working against Peter Obi in Presidential Election

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has denied working against the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, in the February 25 presidential election. 61-year-Obi, who, in less than a year, galvanised young voters in a manner some have described as unprecedented finished the race with 6,101,533. He trailed behind Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 6,984,520 votes.

Following Obi’s loss to Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Wike has been accused of working against the former Anambra State Governor. Speaking during a media chat with selected journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Wike said he only advised the people of Rivers State to vote for the unity of Nigeria.

Wike accused Obi of being ungrateful, recalling how he picked him to be the running mate to Atiku in the 2019 general elections. “I take exception to Peter Obi’s comments that I came out against him. People are not being sincere, people are not appreciative,” he stated.

“In 2019, ask Peter Obi, I was one of the teams that chose Obi to be the Vice Presidential candidate of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. When we met at Abubakar’s house, he said these are the names, I will choose Obi.