AMCVA announces date for 2023 Awards

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) has released the date for this year’s edition. Organisers of the awards which celebrates African movie talents, announced that the AMVCA 2023 will be held on May 18 – 20, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The announcement was made by Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria AMVCA. She said it will be a 3-day event starting with a cultural night to the runaway show and nominee gala. The main awards will be held on May 20, 2023.

The announcement of nominations will take place on April 9, according to the organisers. The last edition of the awards which were held at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos last year, saw Stan Nze and Osas Ighodaro emerge winners of Best Actor and Actress in a Drama respectively.

Other actors that went home with AMVCA awards in the last edition include Funke Akindele, who won Best Actress in a comedy, and Samuel Perry aka Broda Shaggi, who won for the male version of the same category.

Historical Drama, Amina, by Izu Ojukwu & Okey Ogunjiofor won the award for Best Overall Movie.