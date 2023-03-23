FEC approves over N4bn to build barracks for NDLEA personnel

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved over four billion naira for the construction of barracks to accommodate the personnel of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Disclosing this in a briefing with pressmen after the FEC meeting on Wednesday, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said the project became necessary because of the “unprecedented” threats and attacks on personnel, officers, men and other ranks of the agency.

“What was presented today by the office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice is a council memo at the instance of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). As you are aware, there is a renewed and sustained onslaught against drug cartels and barons overtime.

“Within the three months of 2023, about 18,940 arrests were affected by the NDLEA and drugs with estimated value of over N40 billion naira were confiscated. Again, about 2,904 convictions were recorded. These successes that were recorded unfortunately translated to unprecedented threats and attacks on personnel, officers, men and other ranks of the agency. “And then the need has arisen for the Federal Government to consider the possibility of security measures that will now provide the prerequisite protection to the officers and men of the agency for commission,” he stated.

According to Malami, two contracts were awarded to two companies to carry out the project. They are Wizchino Engineering Limited and JP Sigma Nigeria Limited. He said the blocks which consist of many flats, cost N2.2 billion to the first contractor and the sum of N2.8 billion to the second contractor.