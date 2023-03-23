Man Utd takeover: Sir Jim Ratcliffe & Sheikh Jassim to submit new bids as deadline extended amid confusion

Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim are set to submit new bids to buy Manchester United after a deadline was extended at their request amid confusion on Wednesday night.

Bidders were told they had until 21:00 GMT to submit second, revised bids. BBC Sport has been told several other proposed investors made their submissions by that time. It is unclear when the new deadline will be.

Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim are the only publicly declared bidders. It is understood US investment company Elliott has made an offer to purchase a minority stake, irrespective of who ends up owning the club.