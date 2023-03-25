AFCON23Q: Peseiro says Nigeria upset loss unlucky

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro has said his team were unlucky to suffer a shock home loss at the hands of Guinea Bissau in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Guinea Bissau, who are ranked a lowly 118th in the world by FIFA, pulled off a 1-0 win against the star-studded Super Eagles Friday to go top of Group A of 2023 Africa Cup qualifiers.

Peseiro blamed bad luck for his fifth loss in charge of Nigeria. “We missed many goals. We could have been here for another hour and not score. Sometimes it happens in football,” the disappointed Portuguese coach said. “I am not happy of course, I am sad, like my team, but they did the maximum. “If you play like we played, you can beat any team, not only Guinea Bissau.”

Peseiro also questioned the officiating, saying the Eagles had at least two penalty appeals overlooked, while the Egyptian referee did not give enough additional time despite lengthy stoppages during the game. Both teams will clash again Monday at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Guinea Bissau in continuation of the qualifying series.

The Djurtus (Wild Dogs) of Guinea Bissau are now top of the qualifying group with seven points from three matches, while Nigeria dropped to second place on six points. Sierra Leone are third on two points, while Sao Tome and Principe are bottom with a point.

The top two teams will qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup, which will be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire in January 2024.