Antonio Conte: Tottenham manager leaves after 16 months in charge

Manager Antonio Conte has left Tottenham Hotspur by mutual consent after 16 months in charge. Conte called the Spurs players “selfish” and criticised the club’s culture in a remarkable news conference after their recent draw at Southampton.

Tottenham are fourth in the top flight but are out of all cup competitions. Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini will step up as head coach for the rest of the season, with former midfielder Ryan Mason his deputy.

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place,” chairman Daniel Levy said. “We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our club and amazing, loyal supporters.”