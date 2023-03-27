DSS intercepted suspected criminal gang in different location across the country

The Department of State Services (DSS) says, it has intercepted suspected criminal gangs and recovered weapons during joint operations with other security agencies across the country. This is contained in a statement signed by the service spokesman Dr. Peter Afunanya. The Service informed that on 26th March, 2023 during the operation, a six-man criminal gang was intercepted at Gegu Beki, along the Lokoja-Abuja Road.

While the gang includes Col AU Suleiman (rtd), MK Aminu, Kabir Abdullahi, Isah Umar, Kadir Echi and Adama Abdulkarim, items recovered from the members are: One Pump action rifle; Four catridges; One AK47 empty shell and the sum of N11,030. The statement further reels out that on the 25th March, 2023, Service operatives apprehended 20year suspected notorious kidnapper, Haruna Adamu at Fotta village in Gombi LGA, Adamawa State. At the point of arrest, one AK-47 rifle, one magazine and four rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered from the suspect”, the statement read.

“On 23rd March, 2023, one Aminu Ibrahim, a suspected gunrunner was arrested along Kubwa Expressway, Abuja by the Service operatives while on his way from Nasarawa State to deliver 432 rounds of 7.62 x39mm caliber ammunition concealed in a four (4) litre gallon of palm oil to a bandit in Niger State. The sum of N21,400 was also recovered from the suspect. “Earlier on 22nd March, 2023, Babangida Ibrahim, an arms courier to bandits in Zamfara State was apprehended along Bukuru in Jos South LGA, Plateau State. Recovered from him were four hundred and sixty-eight (468) rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition and the sum of N21, 090”, the statement added.

The DSS said all the suspects have been taken into custody and will be prosecuted accordingly and working with relevant security agencies in carrying out further investigations into related matters in parts of the country. The Service noted that it will continue to collaborate with appropriate stakeholders to curb crime in the country, while urging members of the public to avail security agencies relevant information to counter actions against criminal and subversive elements.