Super Eagles eye redemption against Guinea-Bissau today

The Super Eagles will be aiming to put behind their shocking defeat to the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau in the Group A 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier as they head to the Portuguese-speaking West African nation. A 29th-minute goal from Mama Samba Balde left Francis Uzoho in no man’s land to keep Nigeria in an uncomfortable second spot on the log-table.

Despite the loss, the Super Eagles’ head coach, Jose Peseiro called for calm blaming it on bad luck for his fifth loss in charge of Nigeria. “We missed many goals,” he said. “We could have been here for another hour and not scored. Sometimes it happens in football,” “I am not happy of course, I am sad, like my team, but they did the maximum.

The 2013 AFCON departed on Sunday for Guinea-Bissau ahead of the second leg of the tie. A video on the team’s social media platforms showed the team departing Abuja for the game at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau. Peseiro is expected to make a number of changes for Monday’s rematch with the likes of Semi Ajayi, who plays for West Bromwich Albion and is expected to replace the injured Kevin Akpoguma who sustained a facial injury. He will pair Calvin Bassey in central defence.

While the likes of OGC Nice striker, Terem Moffi will come in place of Kelechi Iheanacho, and he and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen will lead the attack for the Super Eagles.