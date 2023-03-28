Imo Assembly Lawmaker Egwim dies after illness

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the recently concluded Ideato North and South Federal Constituency election and current lawmaker representing Ideato North in the Imo State House of Assembly, Arthur Egwim, is dead.

Confirming Egwim’s demise in a statement on Tuesday, the Speaker of the state legislature, Emeka Nduka, said the lawmaker died after a brief illness in his home in Lagos State.

While commiserating with his immediate family and colleagues, people of the Ideato nation, and the entire state, the Speaker described the late lawmaker as one of the best brains in the parliament whose demise would create a vacuum in the Imo State assembly. Egwim was a ranking member in the state house of assembly having been elected in 2015 and got re-elected in 2019.

He was a one-time Chief Whip of the Imo State House of Assembly and served as House Committee Chairman on Finance and Public Accounts, House Committee Chairman on Chieftaincy Affairs, and Autonomous Communities and House Committee Chairman on Judiciary.