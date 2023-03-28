Whitney’s Death: Lagos allows Chrisland JSS 3, SSS 3 students to write exams

The Lagos State Government, on Monday, granted permission to JSS 3 and SSS 3 students of Chrisland High School in Opebi to write their final examinations. The stat0e Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who disclosed this in a statement, however, said the school will remain shut till all judicial processes are concluded.

“The temporary permission to allow the terminal classes comprising JSS3 and SS3 students access to the school was granted to enable them to participate in their terminal examinations. “The school will remain closed until all necessary judicial processes superintended over by the State’s Ministry of Justice and other ongoing administrative inquests within the purview of the Office of Education Quality Assurance and other agencies are completed,” Adefisayo stated.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on March 3, 2023 ordered that the school be shut for investigation into the controversial death of a 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran who died at Agege Stadium on February 9 during the school’s inter-house sports competition.

“The Ministry, with the support of the Lagos State Joint Task Force in charge of the implementation of the child protection policy and safeguarding, which is made up of representatives of different Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, such as the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Office of Education Quality Assurance and others, will continue to engage with Whitney Adeniran’s family,” the commissioner added.