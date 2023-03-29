Viral Video: Portable may face prosecution, behaviour ‘unruly’ – Police

The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to a viral video of singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable confronting some officers deployed to the recreational centre he owns in Ogun State.

In the video shared widely on Tuesday, Portable can be seen demanding an explanation for the officers’ presence, with the operatives notifying him that a petition was filed against him. The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Wednesday, said the artist exhibited irrational behaviour and hurled insults at police officers carrying out their legal duty.

According to him, the action is criminal and punishable by the criminal laws of Nigeria. “The action of the singer in the video was unruly and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and incitement of violence against the officers who were detailed to execute a warrant of arrest on him for series of allegations of criminal acts leveled against Mr Portable,” Adejobi said.

“The NPF will take all necessary steps to investigate his actions and ensure that he is prosecuted for any criminal activity he may have committed depending on the severity of the offense.”