Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa: Graham Potter takes responsibility for defeat

It was the same old story for Chelsea. The chances were there, but the potency in front of goal was not. Against Aston Villa, they had 27 shots, with eight on target, and 69% of the possession. But they didn’t score, and they lost 2-0.

Graham Potter’s side dominated at Stamford Bridge, but defeat means they have slipped into the bottom half of the Premier League table. Their scoring struggle has been a constant this season – their 29 goals scored is lower than 12 of their Premier League rivals and bettered by relegation strugglers Leeds United and Leicester City, who have notched 36 and 39 respectively. They had an expected goals figure of 2.09 on Saturday but were unable to find the net.

Chelsea’s issues continue to pile the pressure on Potter, with the club having spent more than £550m since Todd Boehly took over last summer. Some sections of Stamford Bridge jeered the performance with ‘Potter out’ trending on social media again post match.

The former Brighton boss took responsibility for defeat, but former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink backed the manager, saying they “must stick with” Potter.