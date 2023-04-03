Assault: Portable granted bail, remanded till conditions are met

Singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has been granted bail by a magistrate court in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State. This followed the singer’s arraignment on Monday by the Ogun State Police Command.

He was arraigned on five counts bordering on assault before the court presided over by the chief magistrate, A.S Shoneye. The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Delivering his ruling on application for bail made by the singer’s counsel, the presiding judge said the offences are bailable and granted him bail with bail bond of N300,000, and with two surety who must reside within the jurisdiction of the honorable court. In another development of assault and stealing, he was admitted to bail to the tune of #500,000 with two sureties.

The court, however, ruled that the defendant be transferred to the Ilaro correctional centre pending the time his bail requirements are met.

The case has been adjourned to April 26 for the commencement of trial.