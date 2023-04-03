Bolanle Raheem: Court dismisses ‘no case submission’ asks Vandi to open defence

The Lagos High Court Sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Lagos Island has dismissed a “no case submission” filed by the suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi, who allegedly killed a Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, on December 25, 2022.

Justice Ibironke Harrison ordered the defendant to open his defence as a ‘prima facie’ has been made against him. In his application on the no case submission, Vandi had asked the court to dismiss the suit and discharge him claiming that he has no case to answer.

In his arguments, his defence counsel, Adetokunbo Odutola told the court to note among other things that none of the eyewitnesses saw the defendant shoot and that the ballistic report of the gun allegedly fired expressly stated that the bullet cannot be linked with any of the firearms recovered from the police officers at the scene.

The prosecution led by the Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), had however, countered the arguments and urged the defendant to defend himself insisting that the prosecution has successfully made its case against him.